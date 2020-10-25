× Expand James Archambeault Appalachian Foothills

Headley Whitney Museum SIP & SEE Sunday

SIP a bit of wine from Equus Run Vineyards along with warm cider on our outdoor patio by the Shell Grotto and SEE over 175 photographs by four notable and acclaimed Kentucky photographers. (If raining, we will move indoors)

INDELIBLE: The Photography of James Archambeault, John Stephen Hockensmith, Linda Bruckheimer, Deirdre Lyons

The Headley Whitney Museum's upcoming exhibition features four notable Kentucky photographers; James Archambeault, John Stephen Hockensmith, Linda Bruckheimer and Deirdre Lyons.

Exhibition: September 11 - November 15 / Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10 am - 4 pm

The exhibit includes a 40 year retrospective of award-winning photographer James Archambeault's work. Known for his breathtaking photos of Kentucky. Archambeault, who died in 2019, published more than 5 books and 35 calendars. His stunning photos were a result of his skill, patience and solitude. He was known to wait long periods for the perfect shot. The exhibit features over 60 of some of his finest work.

Kentucky native, John Stephen Hockensmith, known for his premier skills as an equine photographer, print maker and artist, features "The Chrysalis Project", an artistic journey that chronicles the astounding life and migration of the eastern Northern American monarch butterfly. Hockensmith also features Kentucky in Back to Creation, which explores the nature of light as it feels its way across the landscape. With 21st-century photographic techniques, Hockensmith offers homage to the 20th-century master photographer printmakers like Edward Weston, Ansel Adams, Man Ray, Cartier Bresson, and all the artist photographers that had profound influences on his artistic directions and desires.

Linda Bruckheimer, an American novelist, photographer and preservationist, was born in Kentucky. Though she has traveled the world, she returned to her original home, Kentucky, a location she finds to be textured and full of surprises, as she captures both the familiar and undiscovered to do visual justice to the people and places she loves above all others.

Deirdre Lyons, an avant-garde amateur photographer, showcases her passion for African safari in her debut photo exhibition, “Cool Cats". Photography combines her lifelong love of both artistic expression and the wonder of nature. In these images, she captures the grace and power of big cats on the prowl.

For more information call (859) 255-6653 or visit headley-whitney.org