Headley-Whitney Museum Garden Affair

Our second annual "Garden Affair" begins with a preview party on Thursday night and runs through the weekend with lectures, vendors, food trucks, workshops and children's activities.

Daily admission: $10

Start: Thursday, May 10, 2018

End: Sunday, May 13, 2018

Time: May 10th 6:30 - 9:30 PM; May 11th - 13th 10 - 5 PM

For more information call 859.255.6653 or visit Headley-Whitney.org