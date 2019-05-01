Carolyn Young Hisel Exhibit at Headley-Whitney Museum

Carolyn Young Hisel's prolific career as an artist of landscape and figurative painting, drawings, and collage spanned fifty years. Her use of light, color, and figurative form distinguished her work as an important Kentucky artist. Her work explored the spiritual realm and journey into our next world. Her paintings invoked a deeply emotional response. She had over 30 one-person shows in art galleries throughout the south and eastern United States, corporate collections including the Cleveland Clinic, University of Kentucky Hospital and Central Bank, the permanent collections of museums including the Owensboro Museum of Art and The University of Kentucky Art Museum. She was a graduate of The University of Kentucky department of art.

For more information call 859.255.6653 or visit Headley-Whitney.org