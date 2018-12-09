Headley-Whitney Museum Gift-Making Workshop and Party

to Google Calendar - Headley-Whitney Museum Gift-Making Workshop and Party - 2018-12-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Headley-Whitney Museum Gift-Making Workshop and Party - 2018-12-09 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Headley-Whitney Museum Gift-Making Workshop and Party - 2018-12-09 13:00:00 iCalendar - Headley-Whitney Museum Gift-Making Workshop and Party - 2018-12-09 13:00:00

Headley-Whitney Museum 4435 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, Kentucky

Headley-Whitney Museum Gift-Making Workshop and Party

There's something so special about giving and receiving homemade presents. This holiday season, you're invited to join the Headley-Whitney Museum for a homemade gift-making workshop & party! Admission includes all the materials and guidance needed for the creation of some holiday-themed craft projects, as well as entry to ongoing exhibits once the crafting is complete. Food & beverages will also be provided.

$10

All ages and skill levels welcome! Please RSVP before Saturday, December 8.

For more information call 859.255.6653 or visit Headley-Whitney.org

Info
Headley-Whitney Museum 4435 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
859.255.6653
to Google Calendar - Headley-Whitney Museum Gift-Making Workshop and Party - 2018-12-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Headley-Whitney Museum Gift-Making Workshop and Party - 2018-12-09 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Headley-Whitney Museum Gift-Making Workshop and Party - 2018-12-09 13:00:00 iCalendar - Headley-Whitney Museum Gift-Making Workshop and Party - 2018-12-09 13:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

December 5, 2018

Thursday

December 6, 2018

Friday

December 7, 2018

Saturday

December 8, 2018

Sunday

December 9, 2018

Monday

December 10, 2018

Tuesday

December 11, 2018

Submit Yours