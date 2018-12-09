Headley-Whitney Museum Gift-Making Workshop and Party

There's something so special about giving and receiving homemade presents. This holiday season, you're invited to join the Headley-Whitney Museum for a homemade gift-making workshop & party! Admission includes all the materials and guidance needed for the creation of some holiday-themed craft projects, as well as entry to ongoing exhibits once the crafting is complete. Food & beverages will also be provided.

$10

All ages and skill levels welcome! Please RSVP before Saturday, December 8.

For more information call 859.255.6653 or visit Headley-Whitney.org