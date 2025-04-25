Headley-Whitney Museum of Art Presents Charley Harper: Birds and Beasts

April 25 – November 16

Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10 am - 4 pm

The Headley Whitney Museum announces Charley Harper: Birds and Beasts, an exhibition featuring celebrated American modernist Charley Harper. Known for his “minimal realist” style, this curated collection includes over 100 of Harper’s wildlife paintings and illustrations. Many of these works have never before been exhibited, offering a unique opportunity to view his distinctive style and passion for nature. Born in West Virginia, Harper resided in Cincinnati, where he graduated from and taught at the Art Academy of Cincinnati. Harper (1922–2007) gained acclaim in the 1950s as a commercial illustrator with The Golden Book of Biology and contributed works for over two decades to Ford Motor Company’s Ford Times magazine. His legacy as an artist and conservationist has been featured on the covers of nature magazines, posters for conservation groups, and exhibits at national parks and international wildlife sanctuaries. The exhibition includes Harper’s works from the Ford Times Birds Collection on loan from Harper Originals and The Charley and Edie Harper Foundation and provides an intimate look at Harper’s artistic philosophy: “I don't try to put everything in, I try to leave everything out. I never count the feathers in the wings; I just count the wings,” Harper said of distilling nature to its essential forms.

Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10 am - 4 pm

Admission $10 Adults Free for Members, children 17 and under, students with current ID

Museum Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10 am - 4 pm

Admission: $10 adults. Free for children 17 and under, students with valid ID

For more information, please call 859-255-6653 visit headley-whitney.org/