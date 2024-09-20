Headley-Whitney Museum of Art Presents DOGS & CATS: An Exhibition

September 20 - November 24

A exhibition of the art of dogs and cats featuring internationally acclaimed artist Jamie Wyeth, ten notable Kentucky artists including Andre Pater, Jaime Corum, Kelly Brewer, Suzy Smith, Rodney Hatfield and more, new works and book by Ellen Skidmore, "How Dogs Make Me Feel", mid-1800s paintings on loan from private collections, outdoor art including a 10' dog and cat topiary, whimsical dog houses, along with artist talks and events throughout the exhibition.

Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10 am - 4 pm

Admission $10 Adults Free for Members, children 17 and under, students with current ID

Museum Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10 am - 4 pm

Admission: $10 adults. Free for children 17 and under, students with valid ID

For more information, please call 859-255-6653 visit headley-whitney.org/