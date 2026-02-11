Headley-Whitney Museum of Art Presents Rodney Hatfield & Lynn Sweet Retrospective

April 17 - June 28, 2026

A retrospective exhibition celebrating and honoring the 50 year careers of two acclaimed Kentucky artists, Rodney Hatfield and Lynn Sweet.

Rodney Hatfield. Coming from the lineage of the Hatfields and McCoys, musician and artist Rodney Hatfield, also known as ArtSnake, grew up in Eastern Kentucky in a working class family, rich with diversity of lifestyle and characters that deeply influenced his music and visual arts careers. A self taught artist, his paintings are original, unique, and uninhibited figurative and abstract works with early inspiration from Chagal, Miro and Klee. His work has been represented in Santa Fe and Ecuador as well as Kentucky and is in many collections including actors Gene Hackman and Liam Neeson. Hatfield has been part of the local blues scene since 1960s as a vocalist and harmonica player fronting notable bands like The Hatfield Clan, Metropolitan Blues Allstars and Tin Can Buddha. Hatfield also acted in the 1989 action-thriller Next of Kin starring Liam Neeson.

Lynn Sweet. Lynn Sweet has been making art since 1970 - building and designing furniture as well as two-dimensional pieces like frescoes, watercolors and acrylic abstract and landscape paintings. Sweet's unique modern mixes earth pigments, marble dust and acrylic polymer is applied through piping bag to produce rich, colorful abstract landscape works. For over 40 years, he supervised the wood shop at UK School of Art. The retrospective of his Sweet's work will feature furniture he designed and built and well as his fresco, acrylic and watercolor landscape paintings. His works are in collections across the United States.

Museum Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10 am - 4 pm

Admission: $10 adults. Free for children 17 and under, students with valid ID

For more information, please visit headley-whitney.org/