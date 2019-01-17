Heather Land I Ain't Doin' It Tour at The Paramount Arts Center
Thursday, January 17, 2019- 7:30pm
Prices:
$99 Meet and Greet
$39, $29 Regular
For more information visit paramountartscenter.com
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Heather Land I Ain't Doin' It Tour at The Paramount Arts Center
Thursday, January 17, 2019- 7:30pm
Prices:
$99 Meet and Greet
$39, $29 Regular
For more information visit paramountartscenter.com
October 12, 2018
October 13, 2018
October 14, 2018
October 15, 2018
October 16, 2018
October 17, 2018
October 18, 2018
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053