Heather McMahan The Bamboozled Tour at Lexington Opera House

Heather McMahan, a multifaceted comedian, actress, and podcaster, is returning to the Lexington Opera House on Friday, October 24, 2025, with her highly anticipated The Bamboozled Tour. Known for her authenticity, McMahan has built a loyal fanbase across multiple platforms. She made waves in 2023 with her debut special, Son I Never Had!, which ranked #4 on Netflix upon its release and stayed in the top 10 for seven consecutive days. McMahan’s recent stand-up special, Breadwinner, premiered on Hulu in October 2024, reinforcing her place as a top-tier comedic talent in today’s entertainment landscape.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/