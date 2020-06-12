Heathers Performed at the Hardin County Playhouse

Hardin County Playhouse 209 West Dixie, Suite 100, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

 Based on the classic 1989 film, Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded,

scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest

girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a

new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers

in their place - six feet under.

Performances are Friday & Saturday evenings at 7:00 p.m., second Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m.

 ECTC - Science Building Auditorium

Hardin County Playhouse

600 College Street Rd

Elizabethtown,  KY  42701

(270) 351-0577

For more information call (270) 351-0577 or visit hardincountyplayhouse.com

Hardin County Playhouse 209 West Dixie, Suite 100, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
