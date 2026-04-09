Hello from Camp Taylor: How Kentucky Prepared Soldiers to Fight "Over There" in the Great War
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McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
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Hello from Camp Taylor: How Kentucky Prepared Soldiers to Fight "Over There" in the Great Warat McCracken County Public Library
Doors open 5 PM Presentation 5:30-6:30 PM
Evenings Upstairs Series Presents Hello from Camp Taylor: How Kentucky Prepared Soldiers to Fight "Over There" in the Great War led by Brent Taylor, Professor of History at West Kentucky Community & Technical College.
For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
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McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History