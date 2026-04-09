Hello from Camp Taylor: How Kentucky Prepared Soldiers to Fight "Over There" in the Great War

to

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Hello from Camp Taylor: How Kentucky Prepared Soldiers to Fight "Over There" in the Great Warat McCracken County Public Library  

Doors open 5 PM Presentation 5:30-6:30 PM

Evenings Upstairs Series Presents Hello from Camp Taylor: How Kentucky Prepared Soldiers to Fight "Over There" in the Great War led by Brent Taylor, Professor of History at West Kentucky Community & Technical College.

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
to
Google Calendar - Hello from Camp Taylor: How Kentucky Prepared Soldiers to Fight "Over There" in the Great War - 2026-11-05 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hello from Camp Taylor: How Kentucky Prepared Soldiers to Fight "Over There" in the Great War - 2026-11-05 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hello from Camp Taylor: How Kentucky Prepared Soldiers to Fight "Over There" in the Great War - 2026-11-05 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hello from Camp Taylor: How Kentucky Prepared Soldiers to Fight "Over There" in the Great War - 2026-11-05 17:30:00 ical