Hemp Dinner at Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate

Join us for the second annual hemp dinner at Ashland featuring dishes containing hemp products prepared by Chef Jeremy Ashby of Azur Food Group. During dinner we will also hear from several speakers and introduce the Heritage Hemp Trail.

$75 per person, $100 per couple. Reservations and payment may be made by calling Ashland.

For more information call 859-266-8581.