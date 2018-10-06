Hemp Harvest Party at Mt. Folly Farm

Mt. Folly Farm 3043 Schollsville Road, Winchester, Kentucky 40391

Anyone interested in learning more about hemp and networking with hemp-enthusiasts are encouraged to attend! We will be showcasing our hemp CBD crop. Those who attended the Hemp CBD farm party back in June will now be able to see the crop at harvest. We'll have a big tent setup outside the historic Rash Flynn Cabin, where we'll be grilling Kentucky Hemp Dawgs and serving hemp beer. The event will include a crop tour and our founders will address the crowd. 

For more information visit mtfollyfarm.com

