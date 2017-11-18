Henry Butler at the Norton Center

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Henry Butler at the Norton Center

Pianist and singer Henry Butler – a super virtuoso and ebullient performer who embodies the buoyant spirit of his birthplace. Butler can play it all, from early to modern jazz, with plenty of New Orleans R&B peeking through.

Blinded by glaucoma as an infant, Butler began his musical studies early in life. After the release of “Fivin’ Around” in 1986, he quickly built an international reputation as an astonishing keyboard artist and a stylistically inclusive performer. If you liked last season’s Music Maker Blues Revue, you’ll love Butler’s solo performance; traditional New Orleans jazz is in the best of hands.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
