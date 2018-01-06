Henry Cho, Comedian at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444

Henry's TV credits include appearances on NBC's The Tonight Show, CBS's The Late, Late, Show, and NBC's Young Comedians Special. He served two years as host of NBC's Friday Night Videos and had many guest roles on various network sitcoms. Henry was co-creator, co-producer and co-writer of "The Henry Cho Show" on GAC.

Henry's one hour Comedy Central Special, "What's That Clickin Noise?" is currently running and he can also be heard daily on Sirrus, XM and Blue Collar Radio. He's also a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry.

Some of Henry's film credits include Universal's McHale's Navy with Tom Arnold & David Allen Greer; Say It Isn't So with Heather Graham & Sally Field; and Material Girls with Hilary Duff & Angelica Houston produced by Madonna.

Henry was the keynote entertainer for The 59th Annual Radio & Television Correspondents' Dinner and has worked extensively with Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood & many others. Henry's clean comedy is so versatile that he can headline Vegas and tour with Michael W. Smith in the same month.

Henry recently filmed the Faith-based Indy film "Saving Faith", to be released in 2017, in which he is a featured performer and also co-producer.

Tickets: $10, $20, $25, $35, $40, $45

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com

Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444 View Map
