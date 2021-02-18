Henry Clay, Enigma or Statesman for the 21st Century?

This program will explore Clay’s life and career, draw parallels between challenges faced by the nation in the first half of the 19th Century and the first half of the 21st Century; and explore whether Henry Clay can serve as an example of statesmanship for the 21st Century.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org