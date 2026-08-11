Henry Faulkner: A Life in Color at Lindsey Wilson University

Kicking off the 2026-27 season will be a collection of works by the late Henry Faulkner, a Simpson County, Kentucky, native whose eccentric works produced during the mid-20th century were known for their colorful and expressive images.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu or call 270-384-8007.