Henry Faulkner: A Life in Color at Lindsey Wilson University

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Lindsey Wilson University 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728

 Henry Faulkner: A Life in Color at Lindsey Wilson University 

 Kicking off the 2026-27 season will be a collection of works by the late Henry Faulkner, a Simpson County, Kentucky, native whose eccentric works produced during the mid-20th century were known for their colorful and expressive images.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lindsey.edu or call  270-384-8007.

Info

Lindsey Wilson University 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728
Film
270-384-8007