Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Herb Alpert and Lani Hall at Lexington Opera House
Richter Entertainment Group has announced that they will be bringing legendary performers and husband and wife duo: Herb Alpert and Lani Hall to the Lexington Opera House on Sunday, February 16, 2025.
For more information, please visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/
