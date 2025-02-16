Herb Alpert and Lani Hall at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Richter Entertainment Group has announced that they will be bringing legendary performers and husband and wife duo: Herb Alpert and Lani Hall to the Lexington Opera House on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Concerts & Live Music
