× Expand Photos by Henry Smith & Graphics by Ashleigh Ferguson HERE COME THE JUDDS is an authentic stylistic and musical tribute to one of the top vocal duos or all time, The Judd’s. The tribute features two of Nashville’s most renowned artists, Victoria Venier and Liz Byler Shea.

Here Come The Judds in Mt. Sterling

Relive the magic of the best-selling Kentucky-native country duo of the 1990s with Here Come the Judds, a high-energy tribute celebrating the iconic music, harmonies, and heart of The Judds.

Join us for an unforgettable night of beloved hits and country nostalgia. Come sing along, reminisce, and celebrate a legendary chapter of Kentucky music history!

VIP Reception Add-On Available: Enjoy photos with the stars, light bites, and complimentary beer and wine during an exclusive pre-show reception.

Generously sponsored by Phoenix Rising Counseling.

For more information call (859) 498-6264 or visit grackentucky.org/events