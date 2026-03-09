Here Come The Judds in Mt. Sterling

to

Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353

Here Come The Judds in Mt. Sterling

Relive the magic of the best-selling Kentucky-native country duo of the 1990s with Here Come the Judds, a high-energy tribute celebrating the iconic music, harmonies, and heart of The Judds.

Join us for an unforgettable night of beloved hits and country nostalgia. Come sing along, reminisce, and celebrate a legendary chapter of Kentucky music history!

VIP Reception Add-On Available: Enjoy photos with the stars, light bites, and complimentary beer and wine during an exclusive pre-show reception.

Generously sponsored by Phoenix Rising Counseling.

For more information call (859) 498-6264 or visit grackentucky.org/events

Info

Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Here Come The Judds in Mt. Sterling - 2026-03-28 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Here Come The Judds in Mt. Sterling - 2026-03-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Here Come The Judds in Mt. Sterling - 2026-03-28 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Here Come The Judds in Mt. Sterling - 2026-03-28 19:00:00 ical