Hermitage Farm Sunday Supper Series

Famed New Orleans chef partnering with Barn8 Farm Restaurant & Bourbon Bar for exclusive dinner

Hermitage Farm’s Barn8 Farm Restaurant & Bourbon Bar announced lauded Louisiana chef and restauranteur Dickie Brennan will visit Kentucky next month for a five-course dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

A third-generation New Orleans restaurateur of the famed Brennan family, Brennan began his career at Commander’s Palace, helping bring Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole cooking to the forefront of American cuisine. An avid supporter of local farmers, fisherman and artisan heirloom producers, Brennan has seen success at six acclaimed restaurants, each offering menus that highlight the best ingredients from across the region. As an ambassador for New Orleans and its unique culinary history, Brennan is a founding member of the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute and remains active in the community’s hospitality industry.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by a five-course dinner with drink pairings at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $200 per person, inclusive of drink pairings, dinner and gratuity. Seating is limited. To make a reservation, visit hermitagefarm.com.

About Hermitage Farm

Hermitage Farm, owned by Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson, is a legendary 700-acre horse farm in Goshen, KY. In addition to the renowned Thoroughbred operation, Hermitage is home to a world-class Sport Horse training facility and the Main House at Hermitage, a unique venue for special events. The farm is located at 10500 W Highway 42 in Goshen, KY.

For more information call 502-228-1426 or visit HermitageFarm.com