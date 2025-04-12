× Expand Suit up for the Hero Hustle – the ultimate family fun run! Suit up for the Hero Hustle – the ultimate family fun run!

Hero Hustle - Louisville Fun Run

Suit up for the Hero Hustle – the ultimate family fun run! Whether you're zooming through the 5k course or taking on the 10k adventure, this event is all about unleashing your inner superhero. Grab your cape, rally your sidekicks, and race for fun, not speed! With costumes, family-friendly vibes, and plenty of surprises along the way, it’s a hero-filled day of excitement for all ages. Join us for a day of fun, laughter, and heroic moments—because every hero has a story to tell!

Great Swag - cape with mask & custom medal

Chip-timing with live results and awards

Delicious Treats waiting at the finish line

Plenty of fun!

Grab your friends and family, you are not going to want to miss this one!

*Youth-based pricing for the 5k/10k 12 & Under are only $15!

5k registration includes a custom bib, super hero cape, and an awesome 4" mask finisher medal!

10k registration includes a custom bib, super hero cape, and an awesome 4" mask finisher medal!

1 Mile registration is untimed and includes a custom bib, super hero cape, and an awesome 4" mask finisher medal!

Kids Dash is a fun, untimed dash for our kiddos ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, super hero cape, mask and a specifically crafted medal for our kids' dash event! (If your child wants to run the kid's dash, and doesn't want the SWAG, they are welcome to run with us on race day for free!)

Award for Best Costume!

For more information call 7606696471 or visit eventvesta.com/events/99431/t/tickets