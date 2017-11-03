Heroicus at The Historic State Theater

The Historic State Theater and Hardin County Playhouse have partnered to present the musical, Heroicus. In this muscial, action figures and dolls come to life as a father and daughter play out an epic adventure in their living-room. The daughter takes on the role of her doll, Baby Branchflower, who must steal a magic guitar from three witches, who live inside a volcano. If the despicable villain, Dastardly Dan doesn’t have it by sunrise, she will never see her parents again. Along the way she must find a hero. For only a hero can play the magic guitar and stop Dastardly Dan from taking over the world.

Performances on November 3 at 7:00 p.m. and November 4 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets (adult/$10, youth/$5) can be purchased at the State Theater at 209 West Dixie Avenue, or by calling

For more information call 270-234-8258 or visit historicstattheater.org