Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin at Actors Theatre

January 29 – February 17, 2019

in the Pamela Brown Auditorium

Join us on a music-filled journey through the legendary career of Irving Berlin, starring virtuosic performer Hershey Felder. From Berlin’s humble beginnings to hitting it big writing for Broadway and Hollywood, Felder offers a lively portrait of the composer as a Jewish immigrant, American patriot, and devoted husband. Featuring cherished standards such as “God Bless America” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin melds story and song in a love letter to a man whose work helped define our national songbook.

