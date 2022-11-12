× Expand Oldham County History Center Hidden History Walking Tour

Hidden History Walking Tour in LaGrange

Led by Dr. Nancy Theiss, this tour is based on her new book Hidden History of LaGrange Kentucky. Tour lasts approximately 2 hours and includes a coffee or hot cocoa from LaGrange Coffee Roasters. Tour will begin outside the Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum on the Oldham County History Center campus. Book will be available to purchase following the tour. Register by calling (502) 222-0826. Tickets are $5 for Members and $10 for Non-Members.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/