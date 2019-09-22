High Hope Steeplechase at the Kentucky Horse Park

to Google Calendar - High Hope Steeplechase at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-09-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - High Hope Steeplechase at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-09-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - High Hope Steeplechase at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-09-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - High Hope Steeplechase at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-09-22 10:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

High Hope Steeplechase at the Kentucky Horse Park

High Hope Steeplechase 2019 will take place on Sunday, September 22nd and will once again be preceded by the Chaser’s Eve Black Tie Gala on Saturday evening, September 21st. Go ahead and mark the entire weekend off while you’re at it! 

For more information call (859) 608-8039 or visit highhopesteeplechase.org

Info

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - High Hope Steeplechase at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-09-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - High Hope Steeplechase at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-09-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - High Hope Steeplechase at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-09-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - High Hope Steeplechase at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-09-22 10:00:00