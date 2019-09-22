High Hope Steeplechase at the Kentucky Horse Park
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
High Hope Steeplechase at the Kentucky Horse Park
High Hope Steeplechase 2019 will take place on Sunday, September 22nd and will once again be preceded by the Chaser’s Eve Black Tie Gala on Saturday evening, September 21st. Go ahead and mark the entire weekend off while you’re at it!
For more information call (859) 608-8039 or visit highhopesteeplechase.org
View Map
