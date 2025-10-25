High Stakes "SCREAM QUEENS" Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop

× Expand Drag Brunch Drag Brunch

👑🎃 Scream Queens Drag Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop Grill

$38 per soul | $15 for little ghouls (12 & under)

This Halloween season, the queens are trading tiaras for terror—join us for a rooftop Drag Brunch dripping with fierce glamour, frightful fun, and views to die for.

Feast (before the feast eats you) on our All-American Breakfast served family-style: wickedly fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy coffin-cut bacon, golden haunt-tatoes, buttered toast with jam, and pancakes stacked high enough to reach the graveyard gates. Every table gets one complimentary refill to keep your undead hunger satisfied.

Sip on potions worthy of a final girl’s toast—our signature cocktails combine the electric jolt of Red Bull with the sinisterly smooth kick of Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Perfect for keeping your scream sharp and your sass sharper.

Whether you’re here for the jump scares, the jaw-dropping queens, or the killer cocktails, Scream Queens Drag Brunch will have you howling with delight.

Come hungry. Come spooky. Come ready to slay… and be slayed.

☠️ Breakfast starts at 10am | Performances 11am–1pm

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com