Hike Through the Woods at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site 3380 Beaver Rd, Kentucky 41091

Hike Through the Woods at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site

Hiking can be an adventure no matter what time of year. Join the Park Staff and John Robbins from the Sierra Club, for a hike through the woods of Big Bone. The fresh air and still landscape is sure to keep you from getting cabin fever!  Please meet at the lake parking lot and have a water bottle. Wearing long sleeves, pants, boots, a hat, gloves, and layered outdoor wear is recommended. The trail has moderate terrain and will be a total of 4 miles.

For more information email john@johnfrobbins.com or visit parks.ky.gov

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site 3380 Beaver Rd, Kentucky 41091 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
feb2018

