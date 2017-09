Hike with Jacob Bartley

Join restoration ecologist Jacob Bartley for a family walk on the Benny Vastine trail in Devou Park. Enjoy the fall colors and learn to identify trees, shrubs and plants. Meet in the trail head lot on Old Montague Road, off Sleepy Hollow Road, at 1 p.m. The two-mile hike along moderate terrain will take about two hours. Note: the trail is not conducive to strollers. Free and open to the public, but donations are welcome.

For more information visit bcmuseum.org