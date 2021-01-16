Hillbilly Silly Science Backyard Boom Show at RiverPark Center

The Hillbilly Silly Science Backyard Boom Show is an amazing stage show like none other out there! We’ve all seen scientist shows, and we have seen comedy shows — but this new show concept goes beyond description. Unlike other science stage shows, this is more than just a guy in a lab coat – it is a theatrical experience with story lines, music, costumes, and decorated sets that presenters and audiences love.

The beauty of the show is that it combines clean family humor with educational material. Kids will learn about basic science concepts and develop hypotheses for what will happen with each experiment. There are also positive message undertones regarding keeping motivated for success and staying in school, as well as safety! It is approved by both parents and educators – and children LOVE it!

For more information call (270) 687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org