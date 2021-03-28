Hillbilly Silly Science Backyard Boom Show at RiverPark Center

The Hillbilly Silly Science Backyard Boom Show is an amazing stage show like none other out there! We’ve all seen scientist shows, and we have seen comedy shows — but this new show concept goes beyond description. Unlike other science stage shows, this is more than just a guy in a lab coat – it is a theatrical experience with story lines, music, costumes, and decorated sets that presenters and audiences love.

The beauty of the show is that it combines clean family humor with educational material. Kids will learn about basic science concepts and develop hypotheses for what will happen with each experiment. There are also positive message undertones regarding keeping motivated for success and staying in school, as well as safety! It is approved by both parents and educators – and children LOVE it!

Each show contains fast paced antics, clean humor, visual props, audience participation, and amazing science experiments that will blow the audience’s minds away! This is one of the most insane series of BIG STAGE shows out there for science, featuring huge visual props, detailed backdrops, amazing science experiments, and crazy explosions of hillbilly proportions!

“The Hillbilly Silly Science Backyard Boom Show is the perfect combination between education and fun!” – Grae Greer, Director of Marketing & Education

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org