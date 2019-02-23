Hindman Settlement School's Chef's Night

Hindman Settlement School’s inaugural Chefs’ Night will gather 15 of the region’s leading chefs to assemble their finest offerings for guests to sample and enjoy, all for the benefit of children with dyslexia and local families facing food insecurity.

Chefs’ Night pays tribute to the culinary excellence of local chefs, who will present their signature dishes. In addition to the meal, guests will enjoy entertainment featuring Walker Montgomery along with a silent and live auction to support the Settlement’s vital mission.

For more information call (606) 785-5475 visit hindmansettlement.org