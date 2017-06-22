Historic Costumed Walking Tour of Elizabethtown

Downtown Elizabethtown Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

Elizabethtown Historic Costumed Walking Tour, recurring weekly every Thursday, June 1 - September 28, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., "On the Square".

Hear recollections and witness reenactments from Elizabethtown's most notorious characters . . . such as General George A. Custer, Carrie A. Nation, Jenny Lind, Samuel Haycraft, Jr., Phillip Arnold and more.

The tours are FREE and open to the public . . . don't miss it !!

Don't forget to stop by the Cunningham Gardens behind the Brown-Pusey House to check out "Tavern in the Garden", from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m., where we gather for a cash bar and live music . . . food vendors on site !

For more information call (270) 982-2209 or visit touretown.com

Downtown Elizabethtown Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

270-982-2209

