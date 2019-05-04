× Expand Invitation artwork by Maizie Clark 2019 Invitation for the Historic Homes Foundation 41st Annual Derby Breakfast Presented by Blade & Bow Bourbon

Historic Homes Foundation Derby Breakfast

Guests will enjoy a Kentucky Proud sit-down brunch by Farm to Fork Catering, open bar featuring Blade & Bow Bourbon (presenting sponsor), and live bluegrass music from the Misty Mountain String Band. Yard games and garden tours will also be available (weather permitting). Complimentary valet. Purchase an individual ticket at $180 or a table of 10 for $1650. Historic Homes Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization that preserves and displays Kentucky’s historic sites includes: Farmington Historic Plantation, Thomas Edison House, and Whitehall.

For more information visit historichomes.org/derbybreakfast