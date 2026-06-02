Historic Oxmoor Estate to Host "250 Years of Valor" Outdoor Film Series This Summe

Historic Oxmoor Estate to Host "250 Years of Valor" Outdoor Film Series

In celebration of America's 250th anniversary, Oxmoor Estate will present 250 Years of Valor: An American Film Series, a four-part outdoor screening event tracing the arc of American sacrifice from the colonial frontier to the trenches of World War I.

The free public series runs June through August on the grounds of the historic 1787 estate at 720 Oxmoor Avenue in Louisville.

The series schedule:

• The Last of the Mohicans — Saturday, June 20

• The Patriot — Saturday, July 11

• Glory — Saturday, July 25

• 1917 — Saturday, August 1

Each evening begins with a pre-film reception at 7:30 PM, with films starting at dark. Guests are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets, and period attire is welcomed and encouraged. A cash bar will feature Oxmoor Bourbon and handcrafted cocktails throughout the evening.Beyond the films themselves, the series offers an immersive historical experience. Before each screening, attendees can browse curated artifacts connected to that film's era, with archaeologists on-site to discuss the pieces, some of which were unearthed on the Oxmoor grounds themselves. The Oxmoor Spirits & Souvenir Shop will also be open ahead of each film."These four films span the breadth of American sacrifice, from the colonial frontier to the battlefields of World War I," said Shirley Harmon, curator at Oxmoor Estate. "Showing them at a place like Oxmoor, where the soil itself holds 250 years of history, gives audiences something rare: the chance to step into the story, not just watch it. Some of the artifacts we'll display were unearthed right here on these grounds. You can't replicate that in a movie theater."Founded in 1787, Oxmoor Estate is one of Louisville's most significant historic properties and the longtime home of the Bullitt family. The 250 Years of Valor series is presented with support from family member Lowry Watkins, Jr., and in partnership with the Louisville Coalition on the History of Enslavement (LCHE).Films are rated R for violence, mature themes, and adult content. Viewer discretion is advised. No pets allowed. Advance registration is required for all screenings

For more information visit oxmoorbourbon.com