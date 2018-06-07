Historic Preservation 101 at the McCracken County Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

 Historic Preservation 101 at the McCracken County Library

Historic Preservation 101

Thursday, June 7, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Presented by Chris Black, president of Ray Black & Son

In this presentation Black will discuss the background of historic preservation in Paducah and its role in community development.

Black  currently serves as a member of the Kentucky Heritage Council, The State Historic Preservation Office. He has been instrumental in the development of several public/private partnerships for the redevelopment of historic properties in downtown Paducah.

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics.

Programs are free and open to the public and are led by experts in their fields.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
