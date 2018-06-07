Historic Preservation 101 at the McCracken County Library

Historic Preservation 101

Thursday, June 7, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Presented by Chris Black, president of Ray Black & Son

In this presentation Black will discuss the background of historic preservation in Paducah and its role in community development.

Black currently serves as a member of the Kentucky Heritage Council, The State Historic Preservation Office. He has been instrumental in the development of several public/private partnerships for the redevelopment of historic properties in downtown Paducah.

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics.

Programs are free and open to the public and are led by experts in their fields.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net