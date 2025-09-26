Historical Horticulture at Bernheim Forest

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Historical Horticulture

Join Bernheim’s Plant Records Coordinator for a guided walking tour of the Arboretum, highlighting the history of horticulture and plant collections at Bernheim.

Please note: the route includes uneven walking surfaces. Appropriate footwear and water are recommended.

 Bernheim members $10; Non-members $15Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program. No pets, please.

For more information, please call (502) 215-7155 or visit bernheim.org/

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
