VIRTUAL -----Historical Poetry as Teacher: Frank X Walker

Historical Poetry as Teacher: Frank X Walker

Frank X Walker will discuss the educational possibilities that exist when historical poetry is employed as a tool for building a greater understanding of our past. Through an exploration of his four historical poetry collections (Buffalo Dance: The Journey of York, When Winter Come: The Ascension of York, Isaac Murphy: I Dedicate this Ride, and Turn Me Loose: The Unghosting of Medgar Evers), Walker will discuss his engagement with memory, research, and imagination as a core aspect of his process, and he will share new poems from a forthcoming book about York—his fifth collection of historical poetry.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org