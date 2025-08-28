× Expand History Restored Tour History Restored Tour

History Restored Tour at Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport

The B-29 DOC History Restored Tour brings three World War II-era historic aircraft to Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport August 28 through September 1, 2025

B-29 DOC, along with P-51 Mustang Gunfighter and B-25 Berlin Express will be hosted by Cincinnati Warbirds EAA Squadron 18 for the annual Lunken Airport Days event. All three aircraft will be available for ground and cockpit/ramp tours, as well as ride flight experiences during the event that encompasses Labor Day Weekend.

"The B-29, P-51 and B-25 aircraft tell a compelling story of World War II," said Josh Wells, B-29 DOC executive director. "The B-25 delivered the first airstrike against mainland Japan when the Doolittle Raiders launched from the USS Hornet in April of 1942. The P-51 tells the story of bomber escort missions by the fighter during both the European and Pacific Theaters of World War II. And the B-29 completes the story of the supremacy of U.S. airpower as it delivered victory for the Allied Forces in the Pacific. Having these three aircraft on the same ramp gives people a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with America's aviation history."

The historic aircraft will arrive at Lunken Airport Wednesday, August 27, and will be available for ground and cockpit tours Thursday, August 28 through Monday, September 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day when the airplanes are not flying. The schedule is subject to change due to weather and ride flight schedules.

Tickets for ground and cockpit tours can be purchased for $10 per person or $20 per family. Ride flight tickets for the aircraft are on sale now.

Date and Time: On Thu, 28 Aug 2025 09:00 - Mon, 01 Sep 2025 17:00

Venue details: Cincinnati Municipal Airport - Lunken Field, 262 Wilmer Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45226, United States

For more information call 513-289-6277 or visit go.evvnt.com/3193322-0?pid=11713