History of Cemetery & Headstone Design at Liberty Hall

What inspired the Browns to incorporate the Frankfort Cemetery? When was the first cemetery created? How have headstones changed over the centuries? Find out the answers and learn more about cemetery history from Jerrica Zuniga of Lexington Granite Company.

Free.

About

Liberty Hall Historic Site (LHHS) serves as a learning center that engages the public in exploring the history, politics, social and cultural life in early Kentucky through the homes, gardens, documents, and artifacts of Senator John Brown and his family.

For more information call 502-227-2560 or visit libertyhall.org