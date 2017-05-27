History of Photography at the Headley-Whitney Museum

The Headley-Whitney Museum of Art is thrilled to present a summer exhibit - History of Photography. The exhibit includes over 90 breathtaking and rare photographs pulled from museums, libraries, and collections throughout Kentucky and the region. The front gallery of the museum will play host to a crowdsourced special exhibit entitled #DigitalDarkroom, in which works taken in the Lexington area were pulled from social media for display.

History of Photography illustrates how changing technique and technology influenced the work of photographers, and demonstrates the powerfully expressive quality of the medium. Visitors can experience daguerreotypes - the earliest form of photography on exhibit, see the illustration of movement in the works of Edweard Muybridge, as well as explore contemporary digital imagery. The exhibition also includes vintage cameras, film, and stereopticon to illustrate the progression of cameras and the technology associated with the medium. Exhibition includes loans from: Paul Paletti Gallery; Speed Art Museum; Photographic Archives, University of Louisville; University of Kentucky, Special Collections; Kentucky Historical Society; Private Collections.

History of Photography, which runs until September 3rd features many iconic photographs, as well as some lesser known works. Notable pieces include: David Turnley - Robben Island, Cell 4664; Ansel Adams - Tree Stump and Mist; James Nachtwey - Collapse of South Tower of World Trade Center; Nan Goldin - Lynette and Donna at Marion's Restaurant, NYC.

For more information visit headley-whitney.org