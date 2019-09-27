Hite Art Institute Presents Lensless Photography Show

Lensless

Exhibition: September 27- October 26, 2019

Reception: Friday October 4, 2019 | 6-8 PM

Cressman Center for Visual Arts

Photographs are dependent on the projection of light rather than on a camera or lens. The works in Lensless, including chemigrams, photograms, and lumen prints engage with current trends in which the camera is superfluous to the production of photographic images. This group exhibition is curated by Mitch Eckert, Associate Professor of Art at the University of Louisville. Lensless is part of the 2019 Louisville Photo Biennial.

Artists participating in Lensless include: Ian Cambell, Brent Dedas, Anita Douthat, Ruth Foote, Larry Gawel, Barbara Houghton, Cal Kowal, Margaret LeJeune, Tracy Longley-Cook, Martha Madigan, Anne Arden McDonald, Joe Minek, Gary Said, Heather Stratton, Rachid Tagoulla, and Julie Weber.

Gallery Hours: Wed-Fri 11 am - 6 pm and Saturday 11 am - 3 pm

For more information call (502) 852-4437 or visit louisville.edu