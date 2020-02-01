Hite Art Institute Presents Peter Williams: Incarceration Exhibition

Hite Art Institute Univeristy of Louisville 104 Schneider Hall, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

Peter Williams: Incarceration features new work by the celebrated painter Peter Williams. The show explores the ways that historical conditions of black incarceration—the middle passage, slavery and escape—can be read through current modes of black incarceration—prison, cultural appropriation, and the legacy effects of redlining. But beyond the politics of Williams’ art lies an inventive painterly mind. Incarceration offers novel insight into the modernist grid and various compositional interventions like the flatting of the picture plane and expressionistic use of line and color.

Gallery Hours: Wed-Fri 11-6 and Saturday 11-3

Cressman Center for Visual Arts

100 E Main Street

Louisville, KY

For more information call (502) 852-4437  or visit louisville.edu

Art & Exhibitions
