Hite Art Institute Presents Power Design Lecture

Unobserved—

Design & the Technological Future

Thursday, April 18, 2019

6 pm – 9 pm

Sharon Helmer Poggenpohl is one of the leading lights in late 20th Century and 21st Century design culture.

The Michael L. Power Visiting Scholar in Design lecture is presented by the University of Louisville Hite Art Institute

For over 25 years, as editor and publisher of the influential journal Visible Language, Sharon Helmer Poggenpohl has been a major figure in guiding the approach of visual communication toward human-centered, socially responsive directions. Poggenpohl bridges the gap between the scientific/empirical, and the intuitive/creative approaches to design. Her recent work looks at the subtle role technology is playing in shaping the way design is practiced and the implications for a sustainable design future.

The Michael L. Power Visiting Scholar in Design Lecture is in memory ofMichael L. Power, a Louisville native who, through scholarship assistance, earned a degree in graphic design from the University of Louisville. His bequest established a fund to introduce graphic design students to cutting-edge thinkers in graphic design, just as Mike, as an undergraduate, gained connections to key professionals in the emerging graphic design field.

