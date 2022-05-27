Hite Art Institute Presents presents Sites and Sights of Work

The Hite Institute of Art and Design presents Sites and Sights of Work, an exhibition that explores printmaking from the 19th to 21st century as both sites of artistic labor and depictions (“sights”) of modern work. The prints expose shifting perceptions of labor. The artworks ask us: what is, and what should be, defined as labor? Prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which radically disrupted daily work routines, this exhibition provides a lens through which to interpret the fluid state of labor.

Sites and Sights of Work is on view at the Schneider Hall Gallery from May 27th until August 26th. This exhibition is curated by Abby Briney, Nicole Clay, Danielle Deeley, Hollister Doty-Griner, and Lucy Wedding. A closing reception will be held on Thursday August 25th from 5 PM to 7 PM. This event is free and open to the public!

For more information call (502) 852-4437 or visit louisville.edu