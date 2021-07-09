Hite Art Institute PresentsLetting the Days Go By Exhibition
Hite Art Institute Univeristy of Louisville 104 Schneider Hall, Louisville, Kentucky 40292
A new exhibition titled Letting the Days Go By: Block Print Calendars from the University of Louisville’s Print Collection runs July 9- September 3, 2021.
Shown in the Covi Gallery located in Schneider Hall, the exhibition consists of seven block print calendars given to the university by a singular donor. Letting the Days Go By reveals the provenance of these calendars as well as highlighting the artistic nature of the prints within them and the aesthetic value of a calendar.
Gallery Hours: Monday-Friday 9 am - 4:30 pm
For more information call (502) 852-4437 or visit louisville.edu