Hite Art Institute PresentsLetting the Days Go By Exhibition

A new exhibition titled Letting the Days Go By: Block Print Calendars from the University of Louisville’s Print Collection runs July 9- September 3, 2021.

Shown in the Covi Gallery located in Schneider Hall, the exhibition consists of seven block print calendars given to the university by a singular donor. Letting the Days Go By reveals the provenance of these calendars as well as highlighting the artistic nature of the prints within them and the aesthetic value of a calendar.

Gallery Hours: Monday-Friday 9 am - 4:30 pm

For more information call (502) 852-4437 or visit louisville.edu