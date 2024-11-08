× Expand Murray State University Murray State University

Holiday Art Auction at Murray State

The Murray State Department of Art & Design and University Galleries are pleased to host the 2024 annual Holiday Art Auction on Friday, Nov. 8, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Clara M. Eagle Gallery, located on the sixth floor of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Center on Murray State’s campus.

Original works of art in a wide variety of formats will be available for purchase through both silent and live auction during the evening. The works are donated by faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as local and regional artists. Proceeds from the event go to support Murray State’s Department of Art & Design student scholarships.

This year’s featured artist is Sarah Martin, associate professor of woodworking at Murray State University. Martin received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her Master of Fine Arts in woodworking from the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth. She has participated in internationally esteemed residences and shows while pursuing her love of teaching. She has happily made her home in Murray since 2014.

Registration and the silent auction begin at 6 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7 p.m. Desserts will be provided.

For more information about this or other upcoming events, please contact the Department of Art & Design at 270-809-3784 or msu.art@murraystate.edu. For more information about the Department of Art & Design, visit murraystate.edu/art.

