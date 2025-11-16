× Expand Murray State University Murray State University

Holiday Art Auction at Murray State

The Murray State Department of Art & Design and University Galleries are pleased to host the 2025 annual Holiday Art Auction on Friday, Nov. 14, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Clara M. Eagle Gallery, located on the sixth floor of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Center on Murray State’s campus.

Original works of art in a wide variety of formats will be available for purchase through both silent and live auction during the evening. The works are donated by faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as local and regional artists.

Proceeds from the event go to support Murray State’s Department of Art & Design student scholarships. Registration and the silent auction begin at 6 p.m., and the live auction begins at 7 p.m. Advance registration is required. To RSVP or request more information, visit tinyurl.com/MSU-ART-AUCTION or email msu.art@murraystate.edu.

This year’s featured artist is Gregory Scott Cook. While enthusiastically owning up to his rural Kentucky roots, Cook received his Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in drawing/printmaking from Murray State University in 2010, his Master of Fine Arts with an emphasis in printmaking/new media from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in 2013 and taught at the University of Texas - Arlington as an assistant professor of visual communication, where he also co-founded a public-facing artists' studio/workshop/active press under the name MAKE GOOD. He has since happily returned to the Commonwealth where he works as an assistant professor of graphic design and co-coordinator of the graphic design area within the Department of Art & Design at Murray State University. A nationally and internationally exhibited artist and designer, Cook works in the media of design, print, drawing, audio recording/performance and installation, specializing in the creative use of emerging technology (making robots talk, sing, shoot lasers, draw on and grind away at things).

For more information, please call 270-809-3784 or visit murraystate.edu.