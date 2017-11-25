Holiday Artisan Market at the Carnegie

Saturday, November 25, 2017 | 1:00-6:00pm

Kick off your holiday season with a one-of-a-kind Artisan Market featuring handcrafted gifts and unique finds made by local artists. You won’t find mass produced goods or the same old selection here. Support independent artmakers and purchase gifts you can feel good giving. Bring the kids, who can make crafts, play games, and belt out a few Christmas tunes on the stage while you shop the market. Yummy food and beverage vendors to boot!

Tickets $5.00 per person, $15 for a family of 4, Ages 5 and under free

About The Carnegie:

The Carnegie is northern Kentucky’s largest multidisciplinary arts venue providing theatre events, educational programs and art exhibitions to the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati community. The Carnegie facility is home to The Carnegie Galleries, the Otto M. Budig Theatre; and the Eva G. Farris Education Center.

More information about The Carnegie is available at thecarnegie.com or by calling 859- 491-2030