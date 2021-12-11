Holiday Artisan Market in Paducah
to
Paducah Farmer's Market 306 North 2nd Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Holiday Artisan Market in Paducah
Vendors will show off locally crafted goods at the Holiday Artisan Market. The perfect event to finish off holiday shopping, visitors can buy unique gifts from local farmers and artisans. The event will be from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
For more information call 1-800-723-8224 or visit paducah.travel
Info
Paducah Farmer's Market 306 North 2nd Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Art & Exhibitions, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Vacation & Holiday