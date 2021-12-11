Holiday Artisan Market in Paducah

to

Paducah Farmer's Market 306 North 2nd Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Holiday Artisan Market in Paducah

Vendors will show off locally crafted goods at the Holiday Artisan Market. The perfect event to finish off holiday shopping, visitors can buy unique gifts from local farmers and artisans. The event will be from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information call 1-800-723-8224 or visit paducah.travel

Info

Paducah Farmer's Market 306 North 2nd Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Art & Exhibitions, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Vacation & Holiday
to
Google Calendar - Holiday Artisan Market in Paducah - 2021-12-11 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Artisan Market in Paducah - 2021-12-11 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Artisan Market in Paducah - 2021-12-11 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Artisan Market in Paducah - 2021-12-11 08:00:00 ical