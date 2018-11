Holiday Craft Workshop at American Printing House for the Blind

Visit the museum to learn how people who are blind and visually impaired “see” with their fingertips. Then craft your own tactile ornament, card, or holiday decoration.

Best for adults and children age 6 and up.

Admission is free, but registration is required by November 30th. Call (502) 899-2213 or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org to register.

For more information call (502) 899-2213.